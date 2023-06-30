Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,543. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atossa Therapeutics
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.