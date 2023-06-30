Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,543. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 936,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

