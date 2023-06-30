Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,032. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $224.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

