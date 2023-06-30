Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58. 11,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 45,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$75.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

See Also

