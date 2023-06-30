Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $626.14

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 626.14 ($7.96) and traded as low as GBX 602.20 ($7.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 608 ($7.73), with a volume of 2,253,159 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.01) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.22) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.94).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 625.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 597.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,426.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

(Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.