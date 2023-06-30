Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.76. 342,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,486. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.58.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

