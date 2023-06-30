Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.50 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.04 or 0.00042751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and $250.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,028,033 coins and its circulating supply is 345,308,583 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

