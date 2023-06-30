Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $147.71 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $147.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00042535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,947,314 coins and its circulating supply is 345,227,864 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

