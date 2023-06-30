Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $75.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.