Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $43,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.5 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.