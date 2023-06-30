Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Up 6.6%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.24. 440,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 576,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDMO. Stephens decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $877.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,404.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

