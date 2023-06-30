AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,100 shares, a growth of 557.5% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,568,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLQ opened at $32.50 on Friday. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.86% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

