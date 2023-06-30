Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADXS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,441. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

