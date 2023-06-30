AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.32

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 263447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 336.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

