B. Riley Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$67.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

