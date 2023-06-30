Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. Baijiayun Group has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

