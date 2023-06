Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Insider Acquires A$18,340.00 in Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Free Report) insider Andrew Greville purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$18,340.00 ($12,226.67).

Andrew Greville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ballymore Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Andrew Greville purchased 150,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($15,200.00).

On Tuesday, April 4th, Andrew Greville purchased 150,000 shares of Ballymore Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$23,100.00 ($15,400.00).

Ballymore Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ballymore Resources Company Profile

Ballymore Resources Limited operates as an exploration and development company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. It holds 100% interests in the Dittmer project that consists of two mining leases and three granted exploration permits covering an area of approximately 488 square kilometers located in central Queensland; the Ruddygore project, which covers an area of 558 square kilometers located adjacent to the regional center of Chillagoe in north Queensland; and the Mount Molloy project covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Hodgkinson province of north Queensland and is located south of the town of Mount Molloy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballymore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballymore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.