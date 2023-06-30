Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 497,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

