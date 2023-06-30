Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.91. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 8,629 shares.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Insider Activity at Bancroft Fund
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.