Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.91. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 8,629 shares.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at Bancroft Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $50,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.