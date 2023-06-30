Bank of America Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $50.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

