Bank of America Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $12.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.1 %

ULCC stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.88 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 125,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,515,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 114,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

