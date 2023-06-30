Barclays Boosts Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target to $23.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $231,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,726 shares of company stock valued at $11,525,228. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

