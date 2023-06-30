Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

