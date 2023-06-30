Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).
