Barclays Trims Waters (NYSE:WAT) Target Price to $290.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.09.

NYSE WAT opened at $261.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. Waters has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,879 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

