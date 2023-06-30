Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 6610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.98. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

