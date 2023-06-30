BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

