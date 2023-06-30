BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance
Shares of BBSEY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BB Seguridade Participações
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.