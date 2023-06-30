Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

