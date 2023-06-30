BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $201,567.36 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $201,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lai Wang sold 1,325 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $254,956.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88.

BGNE stock opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.32.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

