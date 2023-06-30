Belden (NYSE:BDC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.58

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.58 and last traded at $96.24, with a volume of 42898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

