Bell Bank Buys 23,345 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

