Bell Bank Buys 23,717 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

