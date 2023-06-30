Bell Bank Buys 6,452 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bell Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

