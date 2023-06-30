Bell Bank Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,066 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned about 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

