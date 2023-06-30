Bell Bank Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

