Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 370,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $383.58 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $384.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.