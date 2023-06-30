Bell Bank Sells 1,189 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,974,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,583,000 after purchasing an additional 334,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

