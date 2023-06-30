Bell Bank Sells 1,578 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Bell Bank cut its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 204.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 19.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 22.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RB Global Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

