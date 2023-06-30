Bell Bank Sells 285 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $326.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

