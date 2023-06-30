Bell Bank Sells 675 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

