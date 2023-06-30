Bell Bank Sells 8,860 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.