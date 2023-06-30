Benchmark Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.21.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.