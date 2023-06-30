Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 757,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,023,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $2,393,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $6,940,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

