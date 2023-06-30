Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVNFree Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 757,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,023,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVNFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $2,393,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $6,940,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

