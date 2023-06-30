BioMarin Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,517 put options.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,508. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.03 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $961,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

