Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 689,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 760,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. Insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. FMR LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

