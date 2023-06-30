BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.02 million and $2,619.22 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05383303 USD and is down -32.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,313.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

