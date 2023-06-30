BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NYSE BB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BB shares. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

