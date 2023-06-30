BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF ( NASDAQ:CLOA Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

