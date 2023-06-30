BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 4,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.33.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
