BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

