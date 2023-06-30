BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $694.42. 207,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

