Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.82 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

