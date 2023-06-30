BlueArk (BRK) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,385.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00993894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00137472 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars.

